Nag-propose na yarn? Mavy habangbuhay mamahalin si Kyline

Daig pa ni Mavy Legaspi ang nag-propose kay Kyline Alcantara, kung ang birthday message niya sa aktres ang pagbabasehan, ha!

Para nga kasing dineklara ni Mavy na may forever sa kanila ni Kyline. Na sa kasal na talaga mauuwi ang batang-batang relasyon nila ngayon.

“Happy birthday to my forever cheerleader & partner in everything. You are a blessing from God to me and I thank Him everyday that you came into my life.

“You deserve all the best in life, because you have a beautiful soul.

“Thank you for making me the happiest person on earth. All the things we have gone through I’m glad I went through all of it with you.

“You are so special. You are definitely one of a kind… like what I told you before, “yes, there are plenty of fish in the sea… but you’re like a pearl that is one of a kind.

“I will always be by your side no matter what. You can count on me because I know I can count on you for life.

“Padaba taka forever!

“Happy birthday, my wolfie!” sabi ni Mavy.

Oh, ‘di ba? Forever na ang usapan, at sinisigurado na talaga ni Mavy na for life na ang pagmamahalan nila ni Kyline.

“Padaba taka, wolfie!” sagot naman ni Kyline kay Mavy.

At ano ba ang ‘padaba taka’?

Well, sa mas simpleng salita, ‘I love you’ nga ito!

Bongga, ‘di ba?