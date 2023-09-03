Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh gigil sa World junior swim

HANDA na si Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh na sumabak sa 9th World Aquatics Junior Championships na magsisimula ngayong araw at matatapos sa Setyembre 9 sa Netanya, Israel.

Umalisng bansa ang Pinay swimmer na dating World Junior Championships semifinalist, kasama si Heather White para makipagtagisan sa matitikas na junior tankers mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo.

“I am thrilled to be representing our country for the 2nd time in the World Aquatics Junior Championships,” saad ng 17-anyos na manlalangoy.

Sumalang muna sina Mojdeh at White sa training camp sa Bellevue Swim Club sa Bellevue, Washington bago nagtungo sa Israel.

“I am also excited because my teammates from Bellevue Swim club Piper and Clare will also be representing USA and Canada respectively in this big event,” panapos ni Mojdeh.

Sasalang si Mojdeh sa anim na events na kabibilangan ng women’s 400-meter individual medley, 200m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, 200m IM, 100m butterfly at 200m breaststroke.

(Elech Dawa)