INC head tinalagang special envoy for OFW concerns

Itinalaga ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. si Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) Executive Minister Eduardo V. Manalo bilang special envoy for overseas Filipino concerns.

Si Manalo ang panganay na anak ng yumaong INC executive minister Eraño Manalo.

Ang INC na kilala sa kanilang bloc-voting tuwing eleksyon, ay inendorso ang presidential bid ni Marcos noong 2022 at vice presidential bid nito noong 2016.

Dati nang hinawakan ni Manalo ang nasabing puwesto noong 2018 sa ilalim ng administrasyon ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Kasama rin sa mga bagong appointee sina businessman Norman Vincent Wee, na tinalagang Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investments at Grace Tan bilang bagong chairperson ng National Labor Relations Commission, isang attached agency ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Ang iba pang tinalaga, base sa listahang nilabas ng Malacañang, ay sina Jesus Ricardo Domingo bilang Foreign Affairs Undersecretary; Pablo Lorenzo bilang Defense Undersecretary; Felix Castro Jr. bilang Presidential Assistant for Marawi Rehabilitation, na may rank na Assistant Secretary; Niño Raymond Alvina bilang Finance Assistant Secretary; at Wilson Buerano Jr. bilang deputy director general ng Philippine Information Agency.

Pasok naman bilang mga miyembro ng Monetary Board ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sina Romeo Bernardo at Rosalia de Leon; Allan Montaño bilang member ng National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council, na kumakatawan sa labor sector; Cynthia Carrion bilang miyembro ng Philippine Retirement Authority’s Board of Trustees; at Mark Bocobo bilang miyembro ng Board of Directors ng Cagayan Economic Zone Authority.

Itinalaga namang provincial agrarian reform adjudicators sina Saipal Alawi Jr., Grian Damarillos, Reparado Galos III, Rolando Lava at Rahyll Saga.

Sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), ipinuwesto naman ni Pangulong Marcos sina Catherine Alam-Miranda at Jonathan Leybag bilang Local Government Operations Officer VIII.

Nahirang naman si Reginald Rapanan bilang Director IV ng Office for Transportation Security ng Department of Transportation (DOTr), habang sina Rowena Hizon, Miramel Laxa, Michael Joseph Lorico, at Christian Joseph Regunay ay Director IV din ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Uupo namang Director III ng DSWD si Jacklyn Krystyl Nehama Bana; Consolacion Agcaoili bilang Executive Director III ng Bureau of Local Government Finance; at Mark Anthony Diamante bilang Director III ng Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. (PNA)