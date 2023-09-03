Ellen umalma sa retoke issue

Sinita si Ellen Adarna ng mga fan tungkol sa kanyang mukha. Sabi nila, akala raw nila ay hindi retokada si Ellen, pero nalaman nila na nagpa-botox daw pala ito ng ilong noon.

At siyempre, kinorek ni Ellen ang imahinasyon ng mga netizen tungkol sa kanyang ilong. Giit niya, hindi niretoke, pero aminado siyang pina-botox nga niya ang kanyang ilong.

“Yes I had my nose botox before, when I was still active in showbiz. Because what botox does to the nose, it doesn’t make your nose flare. And when I was still active, of course, you’re in front of the camera, the close up, when you cry (bumubuka ilong).

“That’s the reason why I had it na. But my nose has never been under the knife, no cut whatsoever. This is my natural nose.

“And botox is not permanent, and I haven’t done it in a long time. So, my nose is back to, it can flare again!” sabi ni Ellen.

Oh, ayan, klaro na! Hindi niretoke, bagkus ay na-botox lang, at nawala na rin ang botox, dahil hindi nga ito permanente. (DONDON SERMINO)