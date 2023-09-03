Chot Reyes sumibat na sa Gilas ‘Pinas bilang coach

AYAW ni Chot Reyes na pagbigyan ang mga sumisigaw ng “resign.”

Pero “step aside” na siya bilang coach ng Gilas Pilipinas.

“I hate using the word ‘resign’ because I am not a quitter,” aniya sa postgame press conference pagkatapos ng 96-75 win ng Nationals laban sa China sa 19th FIBA World Cup 2023 classification phase sa Smart Araneta Coliseum Sabado ng gabi.

“I would like to emphasize to everyone who is asking for that. But at the same time, I signed up to do a job and we did not deliver the result.”

Isang panalo sa limang na laro ang Pinoy quintet, pero malaking bagay na tinambakan ang Chinese na matagal nang tormentor sa Asian basketball.

“So I think it’s time to step aside and allow the SBP to make a decision for the good of the team and the program,” hirit ng 59-year-old coach.

Hinawakan ni Reyes ang national team noong 2005-08, sa Gilas noong 2012-14, bumalik ng 2016-18 pagkatapos ng rambulan ng ‘Pinas-Australia sa Philippine Arena sa Bulacan.

Ibinalik siya ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas noong 2022 para sa FWC.

Desisyon aniya at ng pamilya ang pag-alis.

“I guess it’s time, you know,” aniya. “Like I said, we had a great preparation plan, we started preparation for this (FWC) on June 12, Independece Day, but we didn’t get our first practice as a team August 18th.”

Talo ang Pilipinas sa Dominican Republic (87-81), Angola (80-70) at Italy (90-83) sa group phase, tambak din sa newcomer South Sudan (87-68) sa classification (17th-32nd).

“I’ve always said to judge us on our performance in the World Cup regardless of what happened between the time I was appointed and today, I said judge us by our performance,” panapos na sey ni Reyes. “And obviously, we did not perform. And like I said the last game, I take full accountability and because of that it’s time for me to step aside.”

(Vladi Eduarte)