3 pulis-QC sabit sa viral road rage

Pormal nang kinasuhan ni Atty. Raymond Fortun, na umaakto bilang concerned citizen, sa People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) ang tatlong tauhan ng Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Traffic Sector 4 dahil sa kabiguang maprotektahan umano ang siklistang binatukan at kinasahan ng baril ng dating pulis na si Wilfredo Gonzales sa nag-viral na road rage sa lungsod noong Agosto 8.

Kinasuhan ni Fortun sa PLEB-QC ng oppression, irregularities in the performance of duties, and incompetence sina Staff Sergeant Darwin Peralta, Staff Sergeant Joel Aviso at Executive Master Sergeant Armando Carr – pawang­ mga nakatalaga sa QCPD Traffic Sector 4 sa Kamuning, Quezon City alinsunod sa itinatakda ng Rule 21 ng National Police Commission (Napolcom) Memorandum Circular 2016-002.

Lumitaw na unang dinala sa QCPD Kamu­ning Police Station 11 sina Gonzales at ang hindi pinangalanang siklista pero walang naisampang kaso laban sa dalawa. Sa halip, ini-refer ang kaso sa QCPD Galas Police Station kinagabihan.

“Despite the clear and imbalanced status of the parties, the same police officers failed to protect the rights of the cyclist when they failed to provide a legal counsel for him so that the latter would be duly appraised of his rights,” giit ni Fortun.

Idinagdag ng abogado na nabigo rin ang mga traffic investigator na makakuha ng kopya ng kuha ng CCTV sa lugar para matukoy kung sino sa dalawa ang nagsasabi ng totoo sa tunay na nangyari.

‘The same police officers failed to file the appropriate charges,’ dagdag pa ni Fortun.

Kaugnay nito, pinuri naman ni Mayor Joy Belmonte ang ginawa ni Fortun.

“What we need now are little acts of heroism from ordinary Filipinos to stand up for what is right to exact accountability from those in power. This move of Atty. Fortun in filing a case with our PLEB is a vote of confidence that here in Quezon City, we will get things done. The proper process in the proper forum, which is the PLEB, will now take its course,” anang alkalde.

Samantala, tiniyak naman ni PLEB chairman at Executive Officer Atty. Rafael Vicente Calinisan na mananatili silang watchdog laban sa mga abusadong pulis at kakampi ng mga matitinong miyembro ng PNP na katulong ng pamahalaan sa pagpapaunlad ng bansa.

Nangako rin siya na aaksiyunan nila agad ang reklamo laban sa tatlong pulis nang patas at makatarungan.

Maaaring i-dismiss, i-demote, suspendihin o i-reprimand ng PLEB ang tatlong pulis. ­(Dolly Cabreza)