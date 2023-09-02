ROTC Games – Mindanao edition matagumpay

IPINAKITA ng Jose Rizal Memorial State University netters ang husay nila sa paluan matapos magkampeon sa 2023 Philippine Reserve Officers Training Corps (PRG) Games – Mindanao Leg Philippine Army women’s division na nilaro sa Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University sa Zamboanga City.

Winalis ng JRMSU ang Davao Del Sur State College sa tatlong set, 25-12, 25-8, 25-16 upang sikwatin ang gold medal sa event na nilahukan ng mga ROTC cadets at units mula sa iba’t ibang colleges at universities.

Mga miyenbro ng JRMSU sina Charlene Pailaga, Jocelyn Flores, Meryl Castillon, Irah jean Bayrola, Mischel Alifonso, Alexa Alpeche, Mary Audrian Castillon at Carrlyn Vasquez.

Masaya naman si Senator Francis Tolentino, ang brainchild ng event na sinalihan ng mga atletang mula sa Army, Navy at Air Force, dahil sa tagumpay ng Mindanao leg na nagtapos kahapon.

“As we close the ROTC Games Mindanao leg, it is with great joy and pride that we also sound the starter pistol, so to speak, for the Luzon and NCR leg. Muchas gracias Zamboanga City! Hindi malilimutan ang inyong suporta at pagkakaisa! Mabuhay po ang Philippine ROTC Games 2023! Maraming salamat po!” pahayag ni Tolentino sa closing ceremony.

Nangibabaw sa Philippine Air Force ang Western Mindanao State University, nasungkit ang gintong medalya matapos kalusin sa finals ang Ramon Magsaysay Memorial College, 25-7, 25-14, 25-14.

Maliban sa volleball ang ibang sports ay ang athletics, Kickboxing, Arnis, Boxing, Esports at Basketball, ang nasabing palaro para sa mga ROTC cadets at units ay suportado ni Mayor John Dalipe at Philippine Sports Commission, (PSC) sa pamumuno ni chairman Richard Bachmann.

(Elech Dawa)