Liza tuloy mga pasabog: James na-shock sa kinasangkutang gulo ng business partner

Nagsalita na si James Reid sa kinasangkutan ng business partner at Careless CEO na si Jeffrey Oh tungkol sa problema sa work permit sa Pilipinas.

Sa exclusive interview ni MJ Felipe, para sa ABS-CBN, inamin ni James na marami talagang pagsubok ang pinagdaanan ng kanilang kompanya.

“It has been rough. This year has been one of the biggest challenges so far but we are learning a lot, but honestly we’re just keep getting stronger,” sabi ni James.

Pero, gulat na gulat at nasurpresa nga raw sila nang ituro pa ang kanyang ama (Malcolm) na may pakana ng naging problema ni Mr. Oh sa Bureau of Immigration.

Sabi-sabi nga na ang tatay ni James ang nagsumbong sa mga opisyal ng immigration na walang valid work permit si Mr. Oh.

“I was shocked. Me, my family, especially my dad. We were shocked with a lot of the rumors that were coming out.

“When it came out, he said, ‘James, what did I do?’ So yeah, he was shocked. Simplest way to say it is, he had nothing to do with it. It’s surprising and we can joke about it but he was upset with everything that has been happening, the misunderstandings. He was upset on my behalf!” kuwento pa ni James.

Marami nga ang nagtatanong ngayon kung ano na ang mangyayari kay Liza Soberano, na talent nga ng Careless.

“When it comes to Liza, I would say she has one of the most amazing projects coming up. Stuff that no one has seen before. And I just want to let the fans know not to worry, there’s nothing to worry about. She is preparing something special for them. That’s something to look forward to,” chika pa ni James.