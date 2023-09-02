Exam muna bago libreng edukasyon sa kolehiyo – Diokno

Dahil sa lumolobong bilang ng dropout rate, inirekomenda ni Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno na ireserba na lamang sa mga karapat-dapat na estudyante ang libreng edukasyon para sa kolehiyo.

Isa sa gustong ipatupad ng kalihim ng Department of Finance (DOF), pumasa muna sa exam ang estud­yante bago malibre ng pag-aaral sa kolehiyo.

Sinabi ito ni Diokno dahil hindi naman lahat ng mga estudyante sa kolehiyo ay seryoso sa kanilang pag-aaral.

“The present regime is unwieldy, inefficient, and wasteful,” wika ni Diokno sa mga reporter nitong Sabado. “An indicator of wastefulness is the rising dropout rate.”

Inirekomenda ng kalihim na dapat sumalang sa nationwide exam ang estudyante para maging kuwalipikado sa government subsidies sa kanilang four-year college education.

“As a government scholar, he is entitled to a certain amount of education voucher. He has the option to decline enrollment in an assigned SUC and instead choose to attend any government-accredited private university that accepts him,” paliwanag ni Diokno.

Mula 2016 hanggang 2022, ang dropout at attrition rate sa mga college student ay 34 percent, base sa datos ng Commission on Higher Education. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)