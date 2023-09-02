BF ni Nadine ‘di pa handang mag-settle down

Escort ni Nadine Lustre sa Vogue Philippines Anniversary Gala ang kanyang Filipino-French boyfriend na si Christophe Bariou.

Kitang-kita ang kasiyahan ni Nadine na escort niya ang kanyang jowang entrepreneur noong gabing iyon.

“Actually, I think gusto niya kasi ako samahan. So sabi ko lang sa kanya, ‘I don’t have a date.’ Then he said, ‘Okay, fine, I’ll go’,” ang nakangiting tsika ni Nadine sa kanilang first-ever joint interview ni Christophe with the media.

Aminado naman si Christophe na hindi siya sanay sa mga glamorous event.

“I’m not gonna pretend this is my usual environment but I’m super happy to be here with her. And actually, some of my friends are here so I’m happy to be here,” sey ni Christophe.

Ayon pa kay Christophe, proud siya sa mga achievement ni Nadine bilang aktres at ang latest nga ay ang FAMAS 2023 Best Actress award nito para sa pelikulang ‘Greed’.

“I’m proud of what she is doing, of what she’s done. I will help her the best I can. But for me, she’s still like a normal person.”

Noong FAMAS 2023 Awards Night ay sinabi ni Nadine na hindi pa siya handang mag-settle down with Christophe.

“I’m not yet ready. I mean, we still have a lot of things that we want to do. We’re not thinking about it yet. If that’s gonna happen, it will happen.”

Kaya tinanong naman ni MJ Felipe ng ABS-CBN News ang reaction ng boyfriend ni Nadine tungkol sa pagse-settle down.

“I think we’re really super aligned on what’s working for our relationship and like we both really don’t wanna make like plans or be strict or being boxed.

“Honestly like my experience, I don’t really wanna like set dates or set anything. We love each other.”

Anyway, magbabalik sa pelikula si Nadine para sa pelikulang ‘Nokturno’ kasama ang direktor niya sa ‘Deleter’ na si Mikhail Red.

(Byx Almacen)