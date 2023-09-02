Ayaw na kay Leviste: Kris Aquino tagos hanggang buto ang sakit

Nakikiusap na si Kris Aquino na tantanan na siya ni Vice Governor Marc Leviste.

Pinost nga ni Kris sa Instagram story ang mensahe niya kay Marc, na tigilan na siya nito, na suko na siya sa long distance relationship.

“It took me 2 weeks & a half to feel that I no longer really feel the need to keep communication lines open with you. Whatever is going on in my life or in yours, parang nawala na ang desire for me to know what’s happening with you or for me to keep you informed,” sabi ni Kris.

Ang pagpapagamot at pagbabasa ng libro ang pinagkakaabalahan ni Kris.

“I want to remain polite but this is really what happens when we are so far from each other – people really do grow apart. Thank you for keeping in touch but I’d really prefer if you don’t. It’s really a lot more peaceful now. And that’s always been my prayer, serenity & peace.

The end…”

Anyway, sa open letter rin ni Kris kay Marc, sinabi niya ang kundisyon niya ngayon.

“Is it asking too much when I asked for our relationship to stay private? “Mahirap ang pinagdadaanan ko – I don’t wish this on anybody. It’s 11pm here, Thursday night, Tuesday afternoon my dosage for methotrexate (my chemotherapy medication being used as an immunosuppressant to help treat my 3 life threatening autoimmune disorders) was increased.

“I’ve barely slept since then because sobrang sakit ng buong katawan hanggang sa buto na mismo. I try not to cry in front of kuya & bimb but I couldn’t stop my tears.

“Ang problema, nagising ako sa katotohanan na kung talagang minahal ako, at alam na sumuko ako sa LDR, bakit hindi kinayang ibigay ‘yung katahimikan na kailangan ko for my emotional wellness, lessened anxiety, and my chance for a peaceful journey?” sabi pa ni Kris. (Dondon Sermino)