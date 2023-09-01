Pelikula ni Kathryn, ipalalabas sa Amerika

Ang bongga lang na hindi lang pala sa Pilipinas mapapanood ang pelikula nina Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon, ha!

Dahil mapapanood nga rin sila sa mga sinehan sa Amerika. So, bongga talaga, ‘di ba?

In-announce nga ng The Wrap sa exclusive report nito na mapapanood ang pelikula ng girlfriend ni Daniel Padilla sa US cinemas simula October 13.

Sabi nga ni Dolly, she’s really excited for the upcoming release ng pelikula nila ni Kathryn.

Dugtong pa niya,”This is a great opportunity for Philippine cinema to reach a wider audience and for filmgoers and movie lovers around the world to see that we really have a lot to offer and that the quality of work we do here is world class.”

Umaasa si Kathryn na simula pa lang ito ng mas marami pang pelikulang maipalabas sa mga sinehan sa US.

“This is my first time experiencing this so this is something new for me, for Star Cinema, and it’s such an honor to be part of this experience. Hopefully this will open more opportunities not just for Star Cinema but also for other Filipino films.”

Hindi lang naman ito ang pasabog na anunsyo na ginawa ng pelikula dahil naglabas din sila ng pangalawang poster ng pelikula noong Wednesday night.

Sa naturang poster ay tila hahalikan ni Kathryn si Dolly sa pisngi. May kalakip din itong mensahe na ‘Most betrayals start with a kiss’ na patungkol sa kuwento na iikot tungkol sa paghihiganti. (Dondon Sermino)