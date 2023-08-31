WebClick Tracer

ENTERTAINMENT

Sharon nagpipigil sa mga emote ni KC?

Kanya-kanyang interpretasyon ang mga netizen sa post ni Sharon Cuneta sa Instagram.

Panay nga ang post ni Sharon ng mga linya na hango sa ‘Peter Pan’ at dedicated `yon para sa isa sa apat niyang anak.

Meaning isa kina KC Concepcion, Frankie, Miel at Miguel Pangilinan.

“From Peter Pan…For one of my four children.”

“Every kind of love, it seems, is the only one. It doesn’t happen twice.” And I never expected that you could have a broken heart and love with it too, so much that it doesn’t seem broken at all. I know young people look at me and think my youth seems so far away, but it’s all around me, and you’re all around me.”

Sinundan din niya ito ng mga linyang…

“Never, ever let go of that child in you… I have never.”

“Why can’t you fly now, mother?”

“Because I am grown up, dearest. When people grow up they forget the way.”

“Why do they forget the way?”

“Because they are no longer gay and innocent and heartless. It is only the gay and innocent and heartless who can fly.”

Sabi nga ng ibang mga loyal fan ng Megastar, tila nagpipigil lang si Sharon na magsalita tungkol sa mga emote ng panganay niyang anak na si KC.

Anyway, yakap na mahigpit ang inalay ng mga fan kay Sharon.

Sa October 27 nga ang concert nina Sharon at Gabby Concepcion, na gaganapin sa MOA Arena.

See related stories:

Sharon, Gabby walang problema sa billing

Sharon, Gabby may kilig pa rin

Sharon inspirasyon ni Aga na magpapayat

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Popular sa Politiko

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante