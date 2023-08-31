Sharon nagpipigil sa mga emote ni KC?

Kanya-kanyang interpretasyon ang mga netizen sa post ni Sharon Cuneta sa Instagram.

Panay nga ang post ni Sharon ng mga linya na hango sa ‘Peter Pan’ at dedicated `yon para sa isa sa apat niyang anak.

Meaning isa kina KC Concepcion, Frankie, Miel at Miguel Pangilinan.

“From Peter Pan…For one of my four children.”

“Every kind of love, it seems, is the only one. It doesn’t happen twice.” And I never expected that you could have a broken heart and love with it too, so much that it doesn’t seem broken at all. I know young people look at me and think my youth seems so far away, but it’s all around me, and you’re all around me.”

Sinundan din niya ito ng mga linyang…

“Never, ever let go of that child in you… I have never.”

“Why can’t you fly now, mother?”

“Because I am grown up, dearest. When people grow up they forget the way.”

“Why do they forget the way?”

“Because they are no longer gay and innocent and heartless. It is only the gay and innocent and heartless who can fly.”

Sabi nga ng ibang mga loyal fan ng Megastar, tila nagpipigil lang si Sharon na magsalita tungkol sa mga emote ng panganay niyang anak na si KC.

Anyway, yakap na mahigpit ang inalay ng mga fan kay Sharon.

Sa October 27 nga ang concert nina Sharon at Gabby Concepcion, na gaganapin sa MOA Arena.

