P362M ng DepEd sa bangko pinasosoli

Ipinasara ng Department of Education (Dep­Ed) ang P362.8 milyong pondo sa ilan nilang bank account matapos itong kuwestiyunin ng Commission on Audit (COA).

Sinabi ni DepEd Undersecretary at spokesperson Michael Poa na ang naturang mga bank account ay dormant at naiwan ng Duterte administration.

“Apparently there were donations or some funds that were with DepEd from the previous administration pa po na nag-dormant na ‘yong account,” paliwanag ni Poa.

“We are in the process of closing down na yung accounts na ‘yan,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.

Sa 2022 audit report, nirekomenda ng COA na ipasara na ang “unauthorized, unnecessary and dormant” bank accounts at isurender sa national treasury ang makukuhang pera.

Binanggit pa ng mga state auditor sa DepEd, nilabag nito ang Presidential Decree No. 1445 o ang Government Auditing Code of the Philippines kaya dapat isoli sa Bureau of Treasury.