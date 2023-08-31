Health caravan inilunsad

Isang health caravan ang inilunsad ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Navotas

bilang bahagi sa pagdiriwang ng National Lung Month at Family Planning

Month.

Kabilang sa mga ipinagkaloob sa serbisyo sa mga Navoteños ang libreng

pagpapa-x-ray, family planning, adult lifestyle-related disorder

screening, mental health assessment, tobacco intervention, HIV

screening at fluoride treatment.

“Health care has always been one of our priorities. As such, we

endeavor to make health services more accessible to our citizens,”

ayon kay Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco.

Kasabay nito’y hinimok ni Tiangco ang mga Navoteño na ugaling regular

na magpa-checkup para matiyak ang kanilang kalusugan at maiwasan ang

anumang karamdaman.

“Let us make it a habit to regularly visit our health care facilities

and take advantage of the free services they offer. Do not wait until

your condition gets worse,” diin ni Tiangco. (Orly Barcala)