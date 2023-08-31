Galas Police Station pulpol sa viral road rage – NCRPO

Inamin kahapon ni National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief
Police Brig. General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. na may mga pagkakamali
sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya sa nag-viral na road rage na
kinasangkutan ng dating pulis na si Wilfredo Gonzales at isang
siklista sa Quezon City noong Agosto 8.
Ayon kay Nartatez, maaaring naaresto agad si Gonzales kung
naimbestigahan mabuti ng Galas Police Station ng Quezon City Police
District (QCPD) ang mga video ng insidente.
“The lapses that I’ve seen is the way they handled the investigation
right after the August 8 incident when they were brought in the
concerned police station in Galas,” ani Nartatez.
“Right there and then, even though there was a settlement and if they
had investigated it properly using the viral video or available CCTV.
If only the concerned police station had investigated it properly, the
person of Wilfredo Gonzales should have been put into arrest kasi why
will we brandish a firearm to an unarmed civilian in a traffic
altercation,” dagdag nito na aniya pa ay malinaw itong paglabag sa
batas.
Nag-viral sa social media ang video kung saan hinampas ni Gonzales sa
ulo ang siklista sabay bunot at kasa ng kanyang baril matapos nitong
masagi ang minamanehong kotse.
Lumala pa ang situwasyon nang magpatawag ng press conference ang QCPD
noong Agosto 27 kung saan si Gonzales lang ang nakaharap at sinabi
nitong nagkaayos at nagkasundo na sila ng siklista na kalimutan ang
nangyari.
“What went worse is they have a press conference that appears
pinapawalang-sala or merong settlement in the absence of the
complainant or aggrieved party,” saad ni Nartatez.
Samantala, sinabi ni Atty. Raymond Fortun, isa ring Bike enthusiast,
na napilitan lang makipag-areglo ang siklista na pinagbayad pa ng P500
para sa napinsalang kotse ni Gonzales. (Edwin Balasa)