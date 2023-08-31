Galas Police Station pulpol sa viral road rage – NCRPO

Inamin kahapon ni National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief

Police Brig. General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. na may mga pagkakamali

sa imbes­tigasyon ng pulisya sa nag-viral na road rage na

kinasangkutan ng da­ting pulis na si Wilfredo Gonzales at isang

siklista sa Quezon City noong Agosto 8.

Ayon kay Nartatez, maaaring naaresto agad si Gonzales kung

naim­bestigahan mabuti ng Galas Police Station ng Quezon City Police

District (QCPD) ang mga video ng insidente.

“The lapses that I’ve seen is the way they handled the investigation

right after the August 8 incident when they were brought in the

concerned police station in Galas,” ani Nartatez.

“Right there and then, even though there was a settlement and if they

had investigated it properly using the viral video or available CCTV.

If only the concerned police station had investigated it properly, the

person of Wilfredo Gonzales should have been put into arrest kasi why

will we brandish a firearm to an unarmed civilian in a traffic

altercation,” dagdag nito na aniya pa ay malinaw itong paglabag sa

batas.

Nag-viral sa social media ang video kung saan hinampas ni Gonzales sa

ulo ang siklista sabay bunot at kasa ng kanyang baril matapos nitong

masagi ang minamanehong kotse.

Lumala pa ang situwasyon nang magpatawag ng press conference ang QCPD

noong Agosto 27 kung saan si Gonzales lang ang nakaharap at sinabi

nitong nagkaayos at nagkasundo na sila ng siklista na kalimutan ang

nangyari.

“What went worse is they have a press conference that appears

pinapawalang-sala or merong settlement in the absence of the

complainant or aggrieved party,” saad ni Nartatez.

Samantala, sinabi ni Atty. Raymond Fortun, isa ring Bike enthusiast,

na napilitan lang makipag-areglo ang siklista na pinagbayad pa ng P500

para sa napinsalang kotse ni Gonzales. (Edwin Balasa)