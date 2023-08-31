DOJ binawi IACAT travel policy

Sinuspinde ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang inisyung travel guidelines ng Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) matapos ipasa ng Senado ang resolusyon para sa pansamantalang pagpapatigil sa implementasyon ng guidelines.

Pinahintulutan din ng Senado ang Senate president na maghain ng petisyon sa Supreme Court para ipatigil ang implementasyon nito.

“[I]n light of recent concerns raised by our esteemed senators and to address the importance of transparency and public consultation, the Secretary of Justice, Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, has deemed it necessary to tho­roughly clarify the issues surrounding the revised guidelines to both the senators and the public,” ayon sa statement ng DOJ.

“The Department of Justice acknowledges the vital role of our esteemed senators as representatives of the people, entrusted with safeguarding the rights and welfare of our citizens. It is our duty to address their concerns and provide them with the necessary information and clarifications,” dugtong pa nila.

Ikinatuwa naman ng Senado ang agarang pagtugon ng DOJ sa ipinasa nilang resolusyon.

“Yes, first of all, we thank them for the suspension kasi Sept. 3, Sunday na dapat maii-implement ‘yan. So, suspend muna nila but at the same time, they have to explain to us how they did come up these guidelines,” pahayag ni Zubiri sa isang press conference.

“Ano ba ang pagbabasehan nila dito sa mga guidelines na ito? Unang-una wala namang batas na nagsasabi na dapat mag-submit ka ng original birth certificate na magsubmit ka ng affidavit from the consular office of your destination. Wala namang batas na nagsasabi niyan,” diin ng Senate president. (Dindo Matining)