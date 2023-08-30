Pagsalakay sa mga warehouse pinaigting! P519M imported bigas natunton sa Bulacan

Kasunod ng marching order mula kay Pang. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na paigtingin pa ang operasyon laban sa rice smuggling at hoarding, nakadiskubre ang Bureau of Customs (BOC) kahapon ng mga rice grains at mga palay na tinatayang nagkakahalaga ng kabuuang P519 milyon sa ilang bodega sa lalawigan ng Bulacan.

Matapos ang masusing inspeksiyon sa apat na warehouses na matatagpuan sa Wakas, Bocaue at San Juan, Balagtas, kapwa sa Bulacan, nadiskubre ng grupo, na pinamumunuan ni Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio, ang nasa 154,000 sako ng imported rice grains at 60,000 sako ng palay.

Nabatid na ang 154,000 sako ng imported rice grains na mula sa Vietnam at Pakistan, ay tinatayang aabot sa P431 milyon ang halaga, habang ang 60,000 sako ng palay naman ay nagkakahalaga ng P88 milyon.

“Yesterday, we had a sectoral meeting with the President, who gave a clear directive about how we can help stop the rising cost of rice in the market. So, this is our answer to that order. We have just discovered four warehouses storing rice grains and palay, and if the owners of these warehouses fail to show proper documents that they rightfully paid the taxes and duties they owe to the government, then we will take immediate legal action and confiscate the items here,” aniya.

Bukod kay Rubio, ang inspection team ay binubuo rin nina Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso, mga elemento ng CIIS sa Manila International Container Port (MICP) at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Task Force Aduana.

Lumahok rin sa inspeksiyon sina House Speaker Martin Romualdez at Representatives Erwin Tulfo, Wilfrido Mark Enverga, at Ambrosio Cruz Jr.

Mismong si Commissioner Rubio ang lumagda at nag-otorisa ng inspeksiyon sa mga bodega sa Bulacan, na isinagawa isang linggo lamang matapos ang inspeksiyon sa isa pang batch ng mga bodega sa naturang lalawigan, kasama rin ang House Speaker at mga mambabatas.

Nang dumating ang grupo, nakita nila ang mga kinatawan ng mga bodega at iprinisinta sa kanila ang Letters of Authority (LOAs) bago itinuloy ang inspeksiyon.

Sinabi ni Uy na nakatanggap sila ng derogatory information hinggil sa mga bodega kaya’t mabilis na umaksiyon para beripikahin ito para sa kaukulang paglalabas ng LOAs.

“The key here is acting with immediacy because we understand that we are fighting against big-time organizations that can potentially cripple our agricultural sector. This is important not only to our agricultural workers, our farmers, but more so for the everyday Juan who toils to put food on the table,” aniya.

Para naman kay Enciso, ang kahanga-hangang resulta ng mga naturang operasyon ay higit pang magpapasigla sa ahensiya upang tuluyan nang matuldukan ang rice smuggling sa bansa.

“Our intel about how massive the scale of these activities are drives us to be one step ahead of any potential smuggling attempt. And so while we commend the people behind every operation, we must enjoin them to build up on the past successes and work on bringing these smugglers to justice,” dagdag pa niya.

Kasalukuyan nang naka-padlock at selyado ang mga naturang bodega, habang kaagad ring isinagawa ng mga nakatalagang assigned Customs examiners ang imbentaryo sa mga ito, na sinaksihan naman ng mga ahente ng CIIS, PCG, at mga kinatawan ng bodega.

Nabatid na ang visitorial at inspection authority ng BOC, ay alinsunod sa Chapter 2, Section 224 ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).