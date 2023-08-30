Michelle umalma, hinusgahang talunan, clapper lang sa Miss Universe

Sinagot ni 2023 Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee ang mga pamba-bash, lait sa kanya, na kesyo siguradong unplaced nga siya, at another Filipina clapper siya sa Miss Universe 2023.

Ang 72nd Miss Universe pageant nga ay gaganapin sa El Salvador ngayong November 2023. Si R’Bonney Gabriel ng Amerika ang magko-korona sa susunod na reyna.

“You know, I’m not sanay to read bashing comments. But I think your comments is not towards me. It’s up to the judges.

“But again, you have the right to your opinion. Pero grabe inuunahan ninyo agad, unplaced na kaagad. Pretty sure kaya nating ilaban `yan!” sabi ni Michelle.

Pero, apektado ba talaga si Michelle sa mga hate comments?

“No! I am not! Sorry to all the bashers, but you really don’t affect me. I think one of the best qualities that I have is being able to discern who to listen to and who to ignore.

“Of course that’s why I surround myself with my core team, my mentors, my advisors, my best friends, because I know that whatever they say, whatever positive or negative it’s for my growth.

“Of course there will also people that will try to comment or criticize on you. And that’s essentially either to show support to somebody else or to intentionally just bring you down.

“So for me, instead of trying to pick the hundreds and thousands of comments, just know who to trust, which is your core team, and as long as I don’t look beyond that, I wont be shaken!” sabi pa ni Michelle.

Kasi naman, grabe rin manghusga agad, hindi pa nga nagsisimula ang laban, sinasabihan agad na talo na agad. At mga kapwa Pinoy pa ang nagsasabi, ha!

Kaloka! (Dondon Sermino)