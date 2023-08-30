Hindi ko winaldas 125M OVP fund – Sara

Nanindigan si Vice President Sara Duterte na hindi winaldas ng kanyang tanggapan ang P125 milyong confidential fund noong 2022 na kinukuwestiyon ng mga miyembro ng Makabayan Bloc sa Kongreso.

“For the 2022 CF in the amount of P125 million, the OVP has already planned and identified events, activities, and projects to be covered by the CF as early as August,” ani Duterte sa isang statement.

“There was nothing irregular or unauthorized about its spending and the required liquidation and accomplishment reports have been submitted to the oversight agencies,” dugtong pa niya.

Nabigo naman ang ilang mambabatas na gisahin si Vice President Duterte hinggil sa isyu ng P125 milyong confidential fund na ginastos sa loob lamang ng 19 araw noong 2022.

Ito’y matapos pagbotohan ng House Committee on Appropriations nitong Miyerkoles na agad na tapusin ang deliberas­yon ng panukalang P2.385 bil­yong budget ng Office of the Vice President (OVP) kahit wala pang nakakapagtanong.

Pinayagang magbigay ng kanyang opening speech si Vice President Duterte alas-9:35 nang umaga na sinundan ng isang audio-visual na nagpapakita ng accomplishment at panukalang budget ng ahensiya.

Matapos ang presentasyon, tinawag ni Davao de Oro Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora ang lead sponsor ng OVP budget, si Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos.

“In line with the long standing tradition of giving the Office of the Vice President parliamentary courtesy, I move to terminate na budget of the Office of the Vice President,” hirit ni Marcos na mariing tinutulan ng Makabayan bloc kaya nagpatawag ng botohan si Zamora.

Pumabor ang 21 miyembro ng komite sa mosyon ni Marcos at tinapos ang deliberasyon alas-9:49 nang umaga. Hiniling ni House Deputy Minority Leader at ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro na maipaliwanag ang kanyang boto subalit sinabihan ito ni Zamora na isumite na lamang ito sa komite.

“Meron po tayong isyu na dapat na pakinggan ng taumbayan at masagot ng OVP. So Madam Chair, kailangang maipaliwanag itong P125 million at sinabi naman sa statement ni Vice President na mag-i-explain,” sabi ni Castro kahit na terminated na ang pagdinig kaya pinatayan siya ng mic. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)