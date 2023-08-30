Grace Poe inawat IACAT travel policy

Nanawagan si Senadora Grace Poe sa mga kinauukulang ahensiya ng gobyerno na pansamantalang ipagpapaliban ang implementasyon ng bagong travel rules sa gitna ng alalahanin ng publiko na pabigat na dagdag requirement lamang ito.

“The lingering doubts and questions about the new rules must not be swept under the rug,” giit ni Poe.

“Authorities must make travelling through our airports secure against human traffickers, but without being too complicated,” dagdag pa ng chairperson ng Senate committee on public services.

Sa bagong guidelines na inilabas ng Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) at ipatutupad sa Setyembre 3, kailangan ng dagdag na travel documents para sa self-funded travels tulad ng confirmed roundtrip ticket, proof of accommodation, financial capacity, purpose of travel, proof of employment, at iba pang pang mga dokumento.

Para sa sponsored travels, inoobliga ang biyahero na magdala ng original PSA-issued birth o marriage certificate, confirmed roundtrip tickets at notarized copies of letter mula sa sponsor, valid work visa/permit, at iba pa. (Dindo Matining)