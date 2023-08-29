Senado tatalupan dayaan sa 2022 halalan

Naghain ng resolusyon si Senate Minority Leader Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III upang pormal na imbestigahan ng kinauukulang komite ang diumano’y manipulasyon sa resulta ng halalan noong 2022.

Nais ni Pimentel na masiyasat ang rebelasyon ni dating Information and Communications Technology secretary Eliseo Rio na gumamit ang Comelec ng isang hindi rehistradong Internet Protocol (IP) address.

Natuklasan daw ng mga computer forensic examiner ni Rio na ang private IP address 192.168.0.2, ang ginamit sa 98.8 percent ng Vote Counting Machines sa Metro Manila, 95.5 percent naman sa Cavite at 81 percent sa Batangas.

“Rio and his team has observed that transmission logs have shown that most election returns received by the Transparency Server in the first hour of counting did not pass the networks of the telcos, but were preloaded by a secret man-in-the-middle gateway, a gatekeeper, with private IP address 192.168.0.2,” ayon sa Senate Resolution No. 740.

“The alleged incidents have led Rio and his team to believe that whoever manipulated the Transparency Server results already knew the outcome of the 2022 Election even before votes were counted. Rio has presented his findings to the Global Transparency and Transformation Advocates Network on July 23, 2023,” dugtong pa ng senador.

Nauna nang itinanggi ni Comelec Chairman George Garcia ang alegasyon ni Rio.