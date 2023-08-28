19 araw lang tumagal – Cong Castro P125M OVP spy fund simot agad

Naubos umano ng Office of the Vice President (OVP) ang P125 milyong Confidential fund nito sa huling 19 araw ng 2022, ayon kay House Deputy Minority leader at ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro.

Sinabi ni Castro na batay sa dokumento mula sa Department of Budget and Management, noong Disyembre 13 ay inilabas nito ang SARO-BMB-C-22-0012004 para sa OVP na nagkakahalaga ng P221,424,000 para sa Financial Assistance/Subsidy at Confidential Fund na inaprubahan ng Office of the President noong Nobyembre 28, 2022.

Ayon naman umano sa ulat ng COA, ang natu­rang pondo ay binubuo ng P125 milyon Confidential fund at P96,424,000 para sa Medical Assistance.

Batay naman sa Statement of Appropriations, Allotments, Obligations, Disbursements and Ba­lances (SAAODB) hanggang noong Disyembre 31, 2022, sinabi ng OVP na na-obliga at naibigay na nito ang P155 milyon at may P66,424,000 unobligated allotment.

“Now, in the OVP’s SAAODB as of the Quarter Ending June 30, 2023, it reported this same amount of P66,424,000 under Contingent Fund: Financial Assistance/Subsidy-Others­. This implies that the whole P125,000,000 in Confidential Funds was already spent by Dec. 31, 2022, along with P30,000,000 of the Financial Assistance, for a total of P155,000,000,” paliwanag ni Castro.

“So in short, the OVP spent the whole P125 million Confidential Fund given to her office in a span of just 19 days, from December 13 to December 31, 2022. This translates to P6,578,947.37 or almost P7 million per day,” dagdag pa ng lady solon.

Batay sa guidelines, sinabi ni Castro na ang Confidential fund ay gagamitin sa surveillance-related activities gaya ng pagbili ng impormasyon, renta ng mga sasakyan at safe house, reward sa mga importante, at mga aktibidad para mabunyag ang mga ilegal na gawain.

“Nagtataka kami kung paano mauubos ang ganoon kalaking pera para sa ganyang gawain sa napakaikling panahon,” giit ni Castro na nagsabi pang sa ilalim ng 2022 General Appropriations Act ay walang nakalaang Confidential Fund sa ilalim ng OVP.

“Sana ay personal na ipaliwanag ito ni VP Duterte sa budget hearing ng OVP sa Miyerkules,” sabi pa ni Castro. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)