Manilyn sumabak sa maritime safety training 

Masayang binalita ni Manilyn Reynes ang latest achievement nila ng mister niyang si Aljon Jimenez.

Natapos ng mag-asawa ang Seafarer’s Modified Basic Safety Training. Ayon sa website ng Martime Professional Training, ang naturang safety training ay, “For anyone who wishes to work on yachts or in commercial sector of the maritime industry. STCW stands for the ‘Standards of Training and Certification of Watchkeeping’ as determined by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). It is required by almost every employer in order to ensure that everyone working onboard had the basic safety skills and knowledge in order to provide a safe working condition and respond to emergency situations and conditions.”

Ayon sa na-share na post ni Manilyn sa Instagram, “Yes! Aljon and I were able to complete the Seafarer’s Modified Basic Safety Training! Na-receive na po namin ang aming Certificate of Marine Profession and license (Boat Capt. 1 & Motorman). Woohoo!

Salamat po, God. Maraming salamat po sa MARINA IV Batangas personnel/staff/mga kuya at ate. Thanks din po sa kanilang Regional Director, Engr. Rizal J. Victoria, and Engr. Dimaano. Thanks so much po, Salilican Family~ Tatay Liloy , Ate @corabobadilla , Ate Cynthia, Ate Cecil, Kuya Cesar, @joshuasalilican , R.A., at sa bawat family ninyo, at sa mga kuya and ate ng aming @theboatshopcorporation family. Thanks din po sa mga regalo ninyo, Marina IV Batangas. And congrats po sa mga Kuya at Ate na nakasabay naming mag-test! May pa-class picture kami, hihi”

Kasama ng post ni Mane ang pag-take niya ng test at ang paghawak niya ng certificate at license. Ibig sabihin ay lisensyadong magtrabaho ang aktres sa anumang barko at mag-administer ng first aid or mag-train sa mga maritime employees ng safety training.

Naghahanda lang siguro si Manilyn kung sakaling hindi na siya aktibo sa showbiz ay meron siyang ibang magagawa at the same time ay makakatulong pa siya sa marami.

Pero mukhang matagal pang mag-retire sa showbiz si Manilyn dahil kinaaliwan pa rin siya ng marami dahil sa Kapuso comedy series na ‘Pepito Manaloto’.