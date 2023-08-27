‘MaGaling, MakaBagong TVET’  inilunsad ng TESDA

Inilunsad ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) ang National Technical Education and Skills Development Plan (NTESDP) 2023-2028, ang national blueprint ng technical vocational education and training (TVET) sector na may temang “MaGaling at MakaBagong TVET para sa Bagong Pilipinas; TVET as a Pathway to Recovery and Spcial-Economic Transformation”.

Sa seremonya sa isang hotel sa Makati City, pinangunahan nina TESDA Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, United States Ambassador to the Philippines Marykay Carlson at DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma ang opisyal na paglulunsad ng development plan.

Nabuo ng TESDA ang NTESDP 2023-2028 sa pamamagitan ng konsultasyon sa iba’t ibang stakeholders bilang mandato sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 7796 at sa suporta ng United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“The NTESDP 2023-2028 captures the government’s more inclusive and aggressive approach in creating a globally competitive workforce and fostering economic growth through continuous skilling, reskilling, and upskilling in the context of lifelong learning. This will be realized through the collabirative spirit of various sectors working together to shape a brighter future for the Philippines,” pahayag ni Mangudadatu.

Sa patnubay ng AmBisyon Natin 2040, ang eight-point economic agenda, Philippine Development Plan (PDP), at ng Labor Employment Plan, sumailalim ang NTESDP 2023-2028 sa mga komprehensibong pagpaplano sa nasyunal at mga erya maging ng mga konsultasyon sa maraming sektor.

Dumalo rin sa launching sina Ambassador-Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of the Philippines Folakemi I. Akinleye,Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, German Ambassador to the Philippines Andreas Pfaffernoschke, Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Charge’ d’Affaires San Yu Kyaw, TESDA Deputy Directors General Rosanna A. Urdaneta, Aniceto D. Bertiz III, at Vidal D. Villanueva III. (Betchai Julian)