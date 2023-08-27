WebClick Tracer

Krimen bumulusok, mga pasaway, kawatan bumahag ang buntot

PNP

Bumaba ng 6.19% ang krimen sa bansa mula Enero hanggang Agosto kumpara sa kaparehong panahon ng nakaraang taon, ayon sa ulat ng Philippine National Police (PNP) kahapon.

Sa Crime Situation Report na inilabas ng Directorate for Investigation Detective Management (DIDM) at Crime Research Analysis Center (CRAC), bumaba ang index crime ng 9%, habang ang non-index crime naman ay bumaba ng 5.55%.

Kabilang sa mga index crime murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny at motor vehicle theft.

Habang ang non-index crime naman ay may kinalaman sa paglabag sa batas trapiko at special laws katulad ng reckless imprudence resulting to homicide at reckless imprudence resulting to physical injury.

“The specific decrease for each crime is as follows: theft by 5.03%, rape by 14.66%, physical injury by 15.87%, robbery by 6.36%, murder by 2.07%, carnapping (motorcycle) by 3.84%, carnapping (vehicle) by 31.98%, and homicide by 0.73%,” saad sa nasabing ulat. (Edwin Balasa)

