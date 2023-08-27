Jay R, Kyla after mag-away naging good friends

Happy ang tinaguriang R&B Prince na si Jay R dahil sa magiging reunion concert nila ng R&B Princess na si Kyla.

Magaganap sa September 2 sa New Frontier Theater ang kanilang one-night concert na ‘Back In Time’. Hindi nga raw nagdalawang-isip si Jay R na gawin ang concert dahil na-miss niyang makasama si Kyla na madalas niyang makasamang mag-show noong araw.

“It was easy for me to say yes. Even before the question was done, I already said yes. ‘Do you want to do a show…?’ I said, ‘Yes. Let’s go.’ I’m a big fan of Kyla. We have been friends for 20 years already. Singing together for that long, I think we only fought once before. Ever since then, we’ve been good. Our friendship got even stronger,” sey ni Jay R.

Ayon pa kay Jay R, maraming bago ang mapapanood ng mga fan sa reunion concert nila ni Kyla.

“This is the first time we’re going to sing ‘Back in Time’ live. We never made a music video of it. For me, every chance we have to sing this song, I’m very excited. It’s the first song that I wrote in only 30 minutes,

“I’m very biased to the song and it holds a special place in my heart. Aside from that, we will have to memorize a bunch of songs for our repertoire. It will be a lot of reading lyrics, vocal exercises and also physical exercises. You have to have endurance when you’re onstage.

“We’re going to be onstage for like an hour and a half singing. I’m still trying to convince Kyla to do dance rehearsals with me. One preparation we want to do is catch up on our dancing skills. We have not danced for a long time.

“Kyla voice, she puts you in a trance when she’s singing onstage. I miss that. Every time she gets onstage and sing, I would be in a trance. That’s nostalgia for me. We always have that chemistry through singing, music. ’Yung mga kulot namin, ‘yung harmony namin onstage, we don’t need to talk about it.

“The fans know and can tell that when you put Kyla and I together, our chemistry is magical, not manufactured. She definitely brings out a next level for me to achieve as a singer.

“We have to show our audience how we will take this concert to the next level. That’s where our creativity will show. We want to make the same sound that every one is familiar with. We want to make the show fresh. Make it millennial, Gen Z. I guess that’s the challenge we have to go through. Create new sound for old songs. I’m excited for that. As long as it’s creativity, I’m there. We’re going to do it.”

Dream pa rin daw ni Jay R ang magkaroon ng international career. Kahit na 20 years na siyang nasa mundo ng entertainment, patuloy lang daw siyang magtrabaho para maabot ang matagal na niyang pinapangarap.

“I was born in Los Angeles. I could see the artists who grew up globally. It’s still my dream and I’m still going for it. The spark, the fire hasn’t ended. It’s still getting bigger. I’m still inspired and I’m still going. I’m still here 20 years later, still going 100 miles an hour.

“That only gives me more inspiration to keep going. We can do it. Ez Mil proved it already. I’m still dreaming and I feel I can do it still also. So we’re going to do it and I want to make Filipinos proud. I’m going to show them I’m the true king of R&B of the Philippines and I can make it global.”

After ng concert niya with Kyla, magkakaroon ng four-city US tour si Jay R starting October 7 in Orlando, Florida; November 7 in Virginia; November 15 in Los Angeles, California; Kwai in Hawaii in December. Gusto nga raw niyang i-produce ang ‘Back In Time’ para magkaroon ng shows sa US.

“I want to take Kyla and produce ‘Back in Time’ in LA, San Diego, Las Vegas and San Francisco. Other producers will hopefully see the shows and we can go to Canada, Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Australia.”

Good luck, Jay R! (Ruel J. Mendoza)