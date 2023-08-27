Commuters’ group sinita pagsawsaw ng MBC sa desisyon ng Ombudsman

Pinulaan ng isang commuters’ group nitong Linggo ang pagsawsaw ng Makati Business Club (MBC) sa mga desisyong inilabas ng Office of the Ombudsman.

‘Mind your own business’ ang ipinarating na mensahe ng Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection sa MBC matapos maglabas ang huli ng pahayag na pinarerekonsidera kay Office of the Ombudsman Chief Samuel Martires ang desisyon nitong pinatatanggal na sa serbisyo sina Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) acting general manager Cesar Chiong at acting assistant general manager Irene Montalbo dahil sa kasong ‘grave abuse of authority’.

“The Makati Business Club has no personality to the case,” paliwanag ni Atty. Ariel Inton, namumuno sa Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection.

Tanging sina Chiong at Montalbo lamang, ayon kay Inton ang maaaring umapela kay Ombudsman Martires sa pamamagitan ng paghahain ng Motion for Reconsideration.

Matatandaang ang Office of the Ombudsman ay naglabas ng desisyong aprubado ni Martires na sina Chiong at Montalbo ay napatunayang ‘guilty of grave misconduct and abuse of authority’ sa ginawang reassignments ng mga ito sa mahigit 300 empleyado ng MIAA.

Samantala, naghayag naman ng pagsuporta kay Martires si Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Sec. Larry Gadon, sa desisyon nito sa kaso nila Chiong pati na si dating Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) head Lloyd Christopher Lao.

“I know that OMB Martires is apolitical as his decisions are based on the merits, facts and evidence and beyond personal biases,” ang sabi ng kalihim.

Idiniin pa niya, na ang desisyon ng Ombudsman na tanggalin na sa serbisyo ang mga gaya ni Chiong ay di lamang binase sa aspetong kriminal kundi sa kapabayaan ng opisyal na nagbunga ng malaking kasiraan sa pamahalaan.

“It may be based also on incompetence or acts of omissions the effect of which resulted to irreparable damage to the public and the government . So even if the official is not criminally charged nor proven guilty as yet, the official may still be removed for utter lack of competence or lack of responsibility and due diligence on performing his functions . More so if the acts or omissions have inflicted great damage to the public,” paliwanag ni Gadon.

“OMB Martires does not look at personalities but more on the issues and acts that are proven by mere preponderance of evidence,” dagdag pa niya.