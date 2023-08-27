Anthony Edwards, Eric Spoelstra nagkagamayan sa FIBA Worlds

Personal nang napulsuhan ni Anthony Edwards ang ‘Heat culture’ sa ilalim ni Miami coach Erik Spoelstra.

Magkalaban ang dalawa sa NBA, si Edwards ang pamatong guard ng Minnesota Timberwolves.

Magkasama sila ngayon ng Fil-Am coach sa Team USA na dumayo sa Manila para sa FIBA World Cup 2023. Isa sa deputies ni coach Steve Kerr si coach Spo.

“He’s been dope, man, bringing a lot of energy and the Heat Culture,” ani Edwards. “His first day with the scout, I was like, ‘I see what the mean when they say Heat Culture’. They come out with a lot of energy and are right to the point and super precise with the details.”

Sa debut game sa FWC, mababa sa inaasahan ang 14 points (5 of 10 shooting), 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal ni Edwards na binateryang go-to guy ng Team USA. Nagkalat siya bilang starter, inari ang 5 sa 19 turnovers ng US.

Kagandahan ay nag-step up sina reserves Paolo Banchero, Tyrese Haliburton at Austin Reaves at naitakas ng Americans ang 99-72 win.

Babalik ang US sa MOA Arena ngayon (Lunes) para harapin ang Greece.

“First group, myself, I gotta come out better, for sure,” giit ni Edwards. (Vladi Eduarte)