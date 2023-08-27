2 Noypi student humakot ng medalya sa 2023 International History Olympiad

DALAWANG estudyante ng La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) ang humakot ng medalya sa Roman History at knockout varsity event sa idinaos na 2023 International History Olympiad sa Rome, Italy.

Wagi sina Jose Iñigo Beltran at Carlos Sebastian Santos matapos nilang sagupain ang 39 pang estudyante sa varsity division mula sa lumahok na 259 mag-aaral na pinili mula sa mga nangungunang eskuwelahan sa 33 bansa sa buong mundo noong Hulyo 23 hanggang 30.

Maliban sa dalawang ginto na nasungkit nila sa East Asian History, African and Middle Eastern History at Catholic History, nag-uwi rin sila ng mga bronze medal sa Italian Military History at Popular Music History.

Bilang pares, nagwagi naman sina Beltran at Santos ng bronze medal sa Heptathlon event na binubuo ng anim na magkakaibang klase ng quiz.

Sa pagtatapos ng tournament, lumapag pa si Beltran sa ika-anim na puwesto sa headline event, ang varsity division ng International =History Bee World Championships na sumasakop sa lahat ng paksa sa =world history.

“Competing at the International History Olympiad was the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m so happy that all the effort paid off. The =endorsement of the International Academic Competitions gives you an idea of the prestige involved,” ani Beltran.

“I’m happy to have competed with the best history students from around the world. It’s also nice being able to make new friends who share the same interest. Overall, it was a fun and fulfilling experience,” ayon naman kay Santos.