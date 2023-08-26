VP Sara impeachment hilaw pa

Nilinaw ni House De­puty Minority leader at ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro na masyado pang maaga para pag-usapan ang posibleng pagsasampa ng impeachment complaint laban kay Vice President Sara Duterte kaugnay pa rin sa sinasabing hindi awtorisadong paggamit nito ng confidential fund noong 2022.

Ayon kay Castro, bagama’t may nakita silang paglabag sa Kons­titusyon, hindi pa nila pinag-iisipan na maghain ng impeachment complaint laban sa bise presidente.

“Wala pa kami sa planong impeachment… pag-aaralan kasi may something kami [na nakita] na may violation sa Constitution pero hindi pa ‘yon talaga ang main namin,” ayon sa kongresista.

Isa sa posible niyang gawin ay tanungin ang vice president sa budget hearing kung paano ginastos ang P125 milyong confidential fund noong 2022.

“We ask that the OVP provide a detailed public accounting of how the P125 million was spent. We hope that vice president Sara Duterte will use the OVP budget hea­ring to personally clarify her position on this sensitive issue,” ani Castro.

Nasilip ng Commission on Audit ang P125 million confidential funds sa Office of the Vice President noong 2022 dahil hindi umano ito bahagi ng 2022 General Appropriations Act.

“So kung may confidential expenses, may confidential funds. So saan nanggaling ‘yong confidential funds? Trinansfer ba ito ng pangulo? Ito ang mga question na kailangan sagutin,” saad ni Castro.

Noong Biyernes ay kinastigo ni Duterte ang walang basehang akusasyon ni Castro.

“All she did was wildly and masterfully arrange some allegations against me and the OVP, which will all be answered once the probe is done and during the budget hea­ring,” diin ni Duterte. (Eralyn Prado)