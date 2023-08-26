Bagong FIBA crowd record! 38,115 sumugod sa PH Arena para suportahan national squad

IPINAMALAS ng mga Pilipino kung bakit binansagang basketball-crazy ang Pilipinas, sa opening day ng FIBA World Cup 2023 nitong Biyernes, 38,115 fans ang nanood sa Philippine Arena sa Bocaue.

Basag ang dating record na 32,616 sa Toronto noong 1994 FWC nang talunin ng Dream Team 2 ng USA ang Russia sa final, kasama si President Bongbong Marcos sa mga nanood.

“It was amazing,” ani Jordan Clarkson pagkatapos ng 87-81 loss ng Gilas Pilipinas sa Dominican Republic. “I’m glad everybody came out to support. Just kind of upset we didn’t come out with a win. Sosme things didn’t go our way towards the end, but we fought hard.”

Hindi nga lang napuno ang 55,000-seater Bulacan venue, mas marami pa ang nanood nang talunin ng Ginebra ang Bay Area sa Game 7 ng PBA Commissioner’s Cup noong January 15 – league-record gate attendance na 54,589.

“Ever since we put in the bid to host the World Cup in 2015, the mission was to showcase the Filipino people’s love for basketball,” ani Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan. “We often say we’re the best fans in the world, but beating the old FIBA attendance record has proven what we have believed all along.”

(Vladi Eduarte)