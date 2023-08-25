Smart offers FREE livestream of all FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 games to subscribers

Immerse in world-class basketball action with Smart LiveStream App

All the best basketball games and the biggest basketball players will be at your fingertips as FIBA global partner Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) will offer FREE access to every FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 game on the Smart LiveStream App from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

Downloadable on Apple Store and Google Play Store, the Smart LiveStream App will enable Smart subscribers to enjoy a full homecourt advantage to watch all the excitement and drama of this prestigious spectacle anytime and anywhere.

Smart subscribers will be able to get FREE ACCESS to all 92 games – with no monthly subscription needed. To watch the games, Smart subscribers simply must connect to Smart mobile data or PLDT WiFi while using the Smart LiveStream App.

Select subscribers also have the chance to avail of a limited-edition, unique feature package within the Smart LiveStream App—a 360-camera viewing option, live chat and polls, and watch party with friends, boosting the overall exclusive streaming experience.

The Smart LiveStream App is best enjoyed with Gilas Power 399, which comes with 48 GB for all sites and apps, and up to 30 GB access to FIBA Basketball World Cup games on the app.



The best time to be a Smart subscriber

“Now is the best time for Filipino basketball fans to be a Smart subscriber,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT and Smart President and CEO and head of the FIBA local organizing committee.



“With the Smart LiveStream App, we are empowering our basketball-loving nation to make the most of our country’s historic hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Enjoy virtual front-row seats, as if you are there, to the world’s biggest stage in basketball by downloading the app,” he added.

With the app, subscribers and fans can witness and rally behind Gilas Pilipinas, bannered by Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, as well as catch Team USA and other basketball superstars battle it out for FIBA supremacy. As Clarkson and Slovenia’s Luka Doncic said on recent FIBA video reels, “Nothing else matters,” once you put on your country’s flag-bearing jersey.



World-class mobile network experience



Streaming the FIBA games on the Smart LiveStream app is part of Smart’s efforts to bring the best basketball experiences to subscribers, powered by the Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network, as cited by global network analytics firm Ookla for three consecutive reporting periods – in Q1-Q2 2022, Q3-Q4 2022, and Q1-Q2 2023.

Smart also teamed up with its technology partners Huawei and Ericsson to expand and permanently optimize its LTE and 5G mobile network coverage across all three venues of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, including the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, and the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Smart subscribers trooping to the venues can expect a world-class mobile experience not just during the much-anticipated games but also in the biggest concerts and epic events beyond the tournament.

Know more about how Smart subscribers can make the most of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at https://smart.com.ph/Pages/smartfiba.

