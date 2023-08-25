PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann pinuri sa FIBA Congress Manila 2023

SINALUDUHAN muli ang Pilipinas sa binitiwang pahayag ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann matapos nitong matumbok ang tunay na kahalagahan ng pagsasagawa sa bansa ng 2023 FIBA World Cup sa pagtatapos ng Congress sa Sofitel Plaza sa Manila.

Sinabi ni Bachmann na hindi lamang nasasalamin sa pagmamahal ng mga Pilipino sa sports na basketball kundi pati na ang kahalahagan nito na magbigay inspirasyon, baguhin ang buhay at magtagumpay ang indibidwal hanggang sa pagkakaroon ng koneksiyon sa ibang lahi at mga bansa.

“It is an honor to be in your presence today as Chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and to address this esteemed gathering at the FIBA Congress Manila 2023,” pagsisimula ni Bachmann.

“Basketball, beyond its displays of athleticism and competitive spirit, transcends borders and languages. Throughout history, we all have witnessed how this sport has reached into the hearts of individuals and communities, fostering connections and forging bonds that know no boundaries,” sabi pa nito.

Agad din nito ipinakilala ang komunidad ng mga Pilipino na kinikilala bilang basketball crazy loving country.

“In the heart of this bustling city and its remotest villages, basketball has become a bridge – connecting people from diverse backgrounds and fostering understanding. The court is a canvas where dreams are painted with sweat and determination, where differences are set aside in pursuit of a common goal. It is here that we, Filipinos, find the true power of basketball to inspire, uplift, and empower,” sabi nito.

“Beyond the borders of this congress, let us remember the countless stories of individuals whose lives have been touched by this sport, we all have shared our lives with,” dagdag ni Bachmann.

“From disadvantaged neighborhoods to conflict zones, we have seen how this sport offers freedom from adversity and a path towards a brighter future.Through basketball programs and initiatives, we have witnessed communities transformed, crime rates lowered, and education prioritized,” ayon pa sa PSC chief.

“In conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, the power of basketball to change lives is a force that continues to inspire us Filipinos, and the world. As we navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, let us carry forward the torch of this remarkable sport – using it as a tool to uplift, unite, and create lasting change in the lives of people around the world,” pagtatapos nito.

Ang XXII FIBA Congress, na pinagsama ang delegado mula sa 157 National Federations sa nakalipas na dalawang araw, ay nagtapos sa Manila sa gabi bago magbukas ang FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Ang Congress ay sinimulan ng welcome speeches nina International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, si Bachmann, at HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, IOC Executive Board Member, presidente ng Jordan Olympic Committee at Founding Chairman ng FIBA Safeguarding Council.

(Lito Oredo)