Natunugan ng BoC! P160M puslit na yosi laglag sa Navy

Isang intelligence report mula sa Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) Intelligence Group (IG) at Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) sa Zamboanga ang nagresulta upang mahuli ng Philippine Navy (PN) ang isang motor boat na naglalaman ng may P160 milyong halaga ng smuggled cigarettes nitong Miyerkules, Agosto 23, 2023.

Ikinustodiya na ng Navy, katuwang ang mga elemento ng PC390, ang M/B INDAH NADZ na may lulang 12 crew, sa bisinidad ng Baturapac Island sa Tandubas, Tawi Tawi.

Sa inspeksiyon, natuklasan ng grupo ang may 2,798 master cases ng Oakley Original Cigarettes.

“The team intercepted and inspected the said vessel loaded with master cases of assorted brands of smuggled cigarettes after receiving information from our IG and CIIS Zamboanga,” ani Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio, at pinuri ang Intelligence Group ng ahensiya dahil sa mabilis na pag-aksiyon at proactive response sa mga ulat na kanilang natatanggap.

Sinabi naman ni Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy na ang final inventory ng mga naturang goods at sa motor boat ay isinagawa ng araw ding iyon ng Customs Inventory Team.

“The total value of the illegally imported cigarettes is about P160,325,400 based on the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s regulation of P57,300 per master case,” dagdag niya.

Ang motor boat, na nagkakahalaga ng P3 milyon, ay kasama rin sa isinagawang imbentaryo.

Nabatid na hindi inaasahan ng grupo na makakadiskubre ng mga smuggled cigarettes dahil batay sa impormasyong kanilang natanggap, naglalaman ang motor boat ng mga smuggled fuel.

“But this was not the case,” ani Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso, “because it became immediately clear to our agents that the boat was carrying what could be smuggled cigarettes if the owner fails to present the proper documents.”

“When we verified the information about this, we immediately coordinated with the Philippine Navy for sea operations. They were on a Marpat enroute patrol to Tandubas Island, which was near where the motor boat was eventually apprehended,” aniya pa.

Nakipag-ugnayan naman agad ang CIIS-Field Station sa Zamboanga sa BOC Tawi-Tawi personnel at Office of the District Collector upang bantayan ang motor boat hanggang sa masimulan ang imbentaryo.

Ineskortan na rin ang motor boat ng Navy at ng mga elemento ng PC390 sa Bongao Pier.