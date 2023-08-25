12 DepEd, DBM exec swak sa laptop tongpats

Pinasuspinde ng Office of the Ombudsman ang 12 opisyal ng Department of Education (DepEd at Department of Budget and Management (DBM) kaugnay sa umano’y overpriced na mga biniling laptop na nagkakahalaga ng P2.4 bilyon.

Inutos ng Ombudsman ang preventive suspension sa loob ng anim na buwan at walang matatanggap na sahod ang mga opisyal na sangkot diumano sa pagbili ng mga laptop na bukod sa overprice ay outdated pa.

Base sa 11 pahinang resolusyon, sinabi ni Ombudsman Samuel Martires na nakakita ng sapat na dahilan para ipatupad ang preventive suspension dahil sa mga kasong grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, at gross negligence of duty. Isinaalang-alang umano ang matibay na ebidensiya na nagpapakita ng kanilang pagkakasala.

Kabilang sa pinasuspinde 12 opisyal ay sina DepEd Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla; dating DepEd undersecretary Alain del Pascua; dating DBM undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao; DepEd Assistant Secretary for Administration and Procurement Salvador Malana III; Director Abram Abanil ng Information and Communications Technology Services, DepEd/Designated Ad Hoc Member, Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC-1) para sa “Laptop for Teachers” project; Director Jasonmar Uayan, officer-in-charge, executive director ng Procurement Service-DBM; Ulysees Mora Procurement Management Officer ng PS-DBM at chairperson ng SBAC-1; Marwin Amil, Procurement Management Officer I ng PS-DBM at provisional member ng SBAC-1; Alec Ladanga, executive assistant IV sa opisina ni Usec Sevilla; Marcelo Bragado, director IV ng DepEd Procurement Management Service; Selwyn Briones, supervising administrative officer ng DepEd; at Paul Armand Estrada, Procurement Management Officer V ng PS-DBM at regular member ng SBAC-1

“This order is immediately executory,” ayon sa Ombudsman.

Isinampa ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ang reklamo sa Ombudsman kaugnay sa mga biniling laptop ng DepEd at PS-DBM sa ilalim ng administrasyong Duterte.

Nilinaw naman ni DepEd spokesperson at Undersecretary Michael Poa na hindi na konektado sina Ladanga, Bragado at Briones sa ahensya habang ang ilan ay nasa posisyon pa at nakatakdang bumaba sa puwesto dahil sa iniutos na suspensyon ng Ombudsman.

Susundin umano ng DepEd ang kautusan na pirmado ni Martires noong Agosto 23 at natanggap ang kopya Agosto 25.

Base sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee report, inirekomenda na bawiin ang P979 milyong sobra sa mga biniling laptop. (Riz Dominguez/Vick Aquino)