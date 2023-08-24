P505M imported rice sa 3 Bulacan warehouse nadiskubre ng BOC

Kasunod ng direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na protektahan ang agricultural assets sa pamamagitan nang pinaigting na border security, nadiskubre ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) nitong Huwebes ang may P505 milyong hinihinalang puslit na imported na bigas mula sa iba’t ibang bodega sa lalawigan ng Bulacan.

Isang team na pinamumunuan mismo ni Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio, kasama sina Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso, CIIS-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP) agents, at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Task Force Aduana, ang nag-inspeksiyon sa mga bodega ng Great Harvest Rice Mill Warehouse, San Pedro Warehouse, at FS Rice Mill Warehouse.

Ang mga ito ay matatagpuan sa Intercity Industrial Complex sa San Juan, Balagtas, Bulacan, at natuklasang naglalaman ng may 202,000 sako ng imported rice grains mula sa Vietnam, Cambodia, at Thailand.

“I have ordered the owners of these warehouses to present the necessary documents that will support its rice importation, as well as the amount of rice they have been keeping in these warehouses,” pahayag ni Rubio.

Nagpasalamat din siya kina House Speaker Martin Romualdez at Reps. Erwin Tulfo, Wilfrido Mark Enverga, at Ambrosion Cruz Jr. dahil sa pagsama sa inspeksiyon.

“Smuggling agricultural products, in particular rice as this is a staple food in every Filipino home, poses a grave threat to our economy. It creates a ripple effect that impacts the core of our agricultural sector—our farmers,” dagdag pa ng commissioner.

Tinukoy naman ni Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy ang papel ng BOC sa layunin ng administrasyong Marcos na maresolba ang isyu sa hoarding, na siyang nagtutulak upang tumaas ang presyo ng bigas sa merkado.

“If proven true, hoarding such a huge amount of rice grain will have legal consequences. There is no space in our fight against smuggling and hoarding for these kinds of operations. Together with key agencies, our commitment remains steadfast—it is time to put an end to the crippling impact of smuggling,” aniya.

Ayon kay Enciso, nakipag-coordinate ang BOC sa Philippine National Police (PNP) sa Balagtas, gayundin sa mga personnel mula sa Brgy. San Juan upang ipatupad ang Letter of Authority (LOA) na nilagdaan ni Commissioner Rubio.

“Only after the LOA was acknowledged by the warehouse representatives did the team proceeded to inspect the storage, where they found hundreds of thousands of sacks of rice grain we suspect to be lacking the necessary importation documents,” aniya pa.

“As with our protocol, the team padlocked and sealed the warehouse temporarily and proceeded with the inventory of the found goods,” dagdag pa ni Enciso.

Nagsagawa ng inventory sa mga goods ang mga nakatalagang Customs examiners.

Ito ay sinaksihan ng mga ahente ng CIIS, PCG, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), gayundin ng mga kinatawan ng bodega.

Kung matuklasang walang kaukulang importation at proof of payment documents, isasagawa umano nila ang corresponding seizure at forfeiture proceedings laban sa subject shipments para sa paglabag sa Section 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Republic Act No. 10863 o mas kilala bilang Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).