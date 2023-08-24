Mga batang Pinoy wagi sa Thailand

Humakot ng 13 medalya ang mga estudyanteng Pinoy sa World Robot Games Thailand Championship 2023 na idinaos sa Pathum Thani, Thailand noong Agosto 19 hanggang 20.

Nagmula ang mga winner sa Taguig Integrated School, R.P. Cruz Elementary School at Sen. Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School at Bansud National High School sa Bansud, Oriental Mindoro.

“Applause and cheers to the triumphant victors of the World Robot Games Thailand Championship! Every sleepless night, every drop of sweat, and every ounce of hard work has culminated in this glorious moment. Congratulations Philippine Robotics Team!” pagbati pa ng Data Science and Technology Corp.sa grupo sa kanilang Facebook page.

Itinanghal na second runner-up sa Innovative Robot at third-runner up sa Football 4X4 ang Bansud National High School habang nagwagi naman ng gold medal si Coleene Mayormita mula sa TIS sa Innovation: SDG Junior Category at copper medal o third runner-up sa iBeam Line Tracing Junior Category.

Samantala, nag-uwi naman si Dumdum Aldred Jacob ng gold medal sa Innovation: SDG Junior Category at dalawang copper medal (third runner-up) sa iBeam Line Tracing Junior Category at Sumo 2 kg STEM Category; copper medal kina Ysmaelle Tabernero sa Innovation: SDG Junior Category; at Enrique Sabio Remolador mula sa Sen. Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School para sa Innovation: SDG Junior Category.

Humamig naman ng silver at copper medal sina Franshielle Daine Magan, Celestine Alexa Sadsad at Baby Princiseta Totto mula sa R.P. Cruz Elementary School para sa iBeam Line Tracing Junior Category at Sumo 1kg Junior Category.