GCash nilibre bayad ng QR transaction sa micro-merchants

WINAIVE ng GCash, ang nangungunang financial super app ng bansa, ang QRPH transaction fees o merchant discount rates (MDRs) para sa micro-merchants na gumagamit ng scan-to-pay service, hanggang katapusan ng 2023.

Bikod dito, ang micro-merchants ay may access sa tinaasang wallet limit na hanggang P500,000 kada buwan. Gayundin, ang1.5% transaction fee ay naka-waive hanggang P100,000 na gross sales.

Ang e-wallets at iba pang payment platforms ay naniningil ng fees na hanggang 2% para sa paggamit ng kanilang cashless transaction services tulad ng QR-based at card payments.

“For GCash, making this service free means micro-entrepreneurs can earn a little extra for their families through safe cashless transactions. We are committed to working with our micro-entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals in the digital economy,” wika ni Ren-Ren Reyes, ang President and CEO ng G-Xchange, Inc., ang mobile wallet operator ng GCash.

Ang micro-merchants ay yaong may mga negosyo na mas maliit ang sukat, tulad ng sari-sari store owners, public market vendors, at online sellers.

Ang paggamit ng scan-to-pay ng GCash ay nagbibigay-daan sa mas mabilis na pag-track ng bayad na natanggap para sa merchants nang walang ipinapataw na karagdagang halaga, maging para sa kanilang mga customer.

“We are one with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, in its goal of bringing more micro-merchants into the digital economy. Together with our partners, we will equip micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the right tools and products so they can grow their businesses safely and conveniently,” ani Reyes.

Sa kasalukuyan ay pinalalakas ng GCash ang 845,000 small-scale community merchants na may iba’t ibang digital financial solutions.