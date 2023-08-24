Fast food Resto ibinida 77-taong gulang na Empleyado

Inulan ng papuri ang Facebook post ng isang fast food restaurant kung saan ibinida nito ang kanilang 77 taong-gulang na empleyado.

Siya si Tatay Roberto na isang senior crew sa Kentucky’s Fried Chicken (KFC). “Tatay Roberto’s still got it at 77 years old! He found new self-fulfillment by joining the KFC Senior Crew Hiring Program,” ayon sa post ng sikat na chicken fast food restaurant. Natuwa naman ang mga netizen sa nasabing post at sinaluduhan ang KFC.

Ilan sa mga komento:

“Thanks po KFC owners sa pagtanggap ng mga senior citizen na empleyado na malalakas pa who really need work. More blessings pa for KFC .”

“Salamat KFC. Nawa’y may sumunod pa sa inyong hangarin na mabigyan ng chance ang mga senior to perform their duties.”

“Thank you KFC. You’ve got a big heart for us seniors. More power. Godspeed!”

(Carl Santiago)