Fabio humiling ng dasal para sa kambal na anak

Napaaga nga raw ang pagsilang ng twin baby girls ni Fabio Ide na sina Maya at Luna kaya nasa incubator ang mga ito ngayon.

Nasa 30 weeks pa lang daw ang tiyan ng partner ni Fabio na si Ellen Fröjd nang biglang lumabas na ang kambal.

Almost two weeks na raw sa NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) ang twin girls nina Fabio at Ellen. Araw-araw naman daw ay lumalakas ang mga ito. Tawag ni Fabio sa kanyang twin girls ay ‘Vikings’ dahil matatapang at lumalaban sila.

Kaya humihingi rin ng dasal sina Fabio at Ellen para sa kalusugan ng kanilang kambal.

“It’s been 12 days since our baby girls Maya and Luna were born. They decided to come a bit early (30 weeks) and they still haven’t left NICU where they are incubated to get stronger and gain more weight, however they are good and healthy. Despite the worrying, stress and tiredness @ellenfrojd and I have been with them every day, bringing fresh milk and doing kangaroo mother and father care, so they get to improve faster by each day. It has been a roller coaster of emotions but we know we got this and no matter what happens we are only leaving Makati Med once we have both of them in our arms. It is just a matter of time before we can bring these two little Vikings home and give them so much love and affection the way it’s supposed to be. Step by step we are getting where we want to be…. HOME. Thank you everyone again for the kind messages and love. Please continue to pray for our little ones. THEY ARE VIKINGS! #MayaAndLuna #thetwinsareout,” caption ni Fabio sa kanyang Instagram post.

Hanga naman si Fabio kay Ellen na halos hindi raw natutulog para lang ma-monitor ang improvement ng kanilang kambal.

Post niya sa IG, “It’s impossible to find the right words expressing my appreciation to you for giving me 2 beautiful little princesses. I admire your strength in overcoming all you went through to birth our babies. You are the definition of strength and courage. I celebrate you and thank you for the gift of our dear daughters. Hopefully only a little more time in NICU before Maya and Luna get stronger so we can finally bring them home. I love you so much!! Thank you everyone for the kind messages for these past few days and please continue to pray for our daughters. These girls are vikings!!! #MayaAndLuna #littlevikings.”

(Ruel J. Mendoza)