Nadine namamayagpag sa mga international filmfest

Patuloy ang paglibot sa iba’t ibang film festivals abroad ng horror movie ni Nadine Lustre.

Ang latest na international film festival kunsaan magkakaroon ng screening ang pelikulang ‘Deleter’ ay sa Grimmfest sa Manchester, England on October 7.

Sa Instagram binalita ni Direk Mikhail Red ang bagong imbitasyon ng award-winning horror movie nila ni Nadine.

“Deleter will have its UK premiere at @grimmfest Manchester this October 7!” caption pa niya.

Grimmfest is Manchester’s International Festival of Fantastic Film at ini-screen ang lahat ng imbitadong films sa Odeon Great Northern on October 6 to 8.

“This year’s festival is a leaner, meaner creature: three high-impact, fear-filled days, positively crammed to bursting with shorts and features, a veritable carnival of horrors. All the carefully curated films are new to Manchester, and many are regional, UK or even international premieres,” ayon sa website ng Grimmfest.

Makikita rin sa website ang description nila sa mga pelikulang ipapalabas sa naturang festival.

“A harrowing portrait of a beleaguered content moderator, continually bombarded by disturbing and distressing imagery, exhausted by brutally long hours and working in the service of a manipulative, sexually predatory, and morally compromised boss, it starts out as a slow-burning, sulphurous study of a the damage done by a truly toxic workplace environment, a gripping psychological thriller about a damaged, emotionally repressed young woman being pushed ever closer to mental meltdown,” ang inilagay nila tungkol sa pelikula ni Nadine.

Ang iba pang horror films na ipapalabas sa festival kasabay ng ‘Deleter’ ay ‘Door’, ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’, ‘Objection/Give Me An A’, ‘Faceless After Dark’, ‘What You Wish For’, ‘Abruptio’, ‘Keratyna’, ‘Evil Eye’, ‘Mother Superior’, ‘Auxilio’, ‘The Sacrifice Game’, ‘Pandemonium’, ‘The Coffee Table’, at ‘8 Found Dead’.

Sinabay rin ni Direk Mikhail ang announcement sa nalalapit na shooting nila ni Nadine ng bagong horror film titled ‘Nokturno’. Kasama rin sa cast sina Eula Valdes, Bea Binene, Wilbert Ross, at Robbie Wachtel. Nagkaroon na sila ng script reading noong August 7. (Ruel J. Mendoza)