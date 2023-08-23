Leviste pinangalan sa tatay ni Kris library sa Batangas

Tuloy-tuloy ang mga pasabog ni Batangas Vice Governor Marc Leviste tungkol sa koneksyon niya sa pamilya ni Kris Aquino.

Matapos ngang mag-post ng video sa Instagram ng bonding nila ni Joshua, heto at ang tungkol naman sa pagpapatayo ng E-Library ng anak niyang si Conrado Leviste sa Lian, Batangas, ang pinasilip niya sa IG.

Heto nga ang chika ni VG Marc:

“Presenting the Senator Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino, Jr. E-Library, a legacy and passion project of Lian Vice Mayor @roninleviste and my 16 year old son @conradoleviste.

“Pagkagaling ko sa Sto. Domingo Church para sa paggunita ng ika-40 taong anibersaryo ng kamatayan ni Senador #NinoyAquino, dumerecho ako sa aming bayan ng Lian, Batangas kasama ang aking bunsong anak na si C2 (Conrado) upang magsagawa ng ocular inspection sa kanyang ipinagagawang E-Library.

“I was overjoyed to see that all his efforts and hard work paid off, and that the project is almost finished with only a few furniture and materials lacking. Young as he is, I am very proud of his accomplishment and interest to help others most especially in the field of education and information technology.

“Through the guidance and support of his elder brother, Ronin, they were able to solicit donations from various organizations and personalities such as @livesmart for the desktop computers, Mitsubishi Air c/o @asee04 for the split type air-conditioners, Tita @krisaquino (TK) Josh & Bimb Aquino for the windows and finishing amounting to approximately 230K pesos.

“Naalala ko nung nasa America palang kami ni C2, naikwento niya kina TK at Bimb ang kanyang adbokasiya sa Matabungkay National High School, at agad-agad nila ipinaabot ang kanilang paghanga at pagsuporta kay C2 – sinagot ni TK ang mga bintana samantalang nag-ambag sina Bimb at Kuya Josh mula sa kanilang personal savings upang matapos ang proyekto.

“The E-Library should be ready for use in time for the opening of classes next week. However, we shall continue to work on getting other equipments that will be needed to complete the facility, and hopefully we’ll be able to inaugurate it on November 27, 2023 coinciding with the birth anniversary of Senator #Ninoy.

“I cannot thank you and our gentle giants enough ML; my heart is full…as always. To all of you #LoveLoveLove!”

Oh, ‘di ba? ML for ‘My Love’ pa rin talaga ang tawag ni VG Marc kay Kris. At TK for ‘Tita Kris’ naman ang tawag ni Conrado.

Well…

(Dondon Sermino)