Sophie Catantan, Antonio Manuel, Louis Shoemaker sasabak sa All Star Hong Kong Fencing Championships

SASABAK ang mga pambato ng Pilipinas sa All Star Hong Kong (U17) Fencing Championships 2023 sa Agosto 25-27 sa Kawloon Bay International Bay and Exhibition Center (KITEC) 1 Trademart Drive sa Kawloon Bay, Kawloon sa Hong Kong.

Una sa listahan si Sophie Catantan, ang reigning UAAP high school girls foil champion at four-gold medal winner sa 1st Burlington Inter-Club International Challenge.

Kasama niya ang ibang top young fencers ng bansa gaya nina cadet men’s No. 1 foil player Louis Shoemaker, Taiwan gold medalist Antonio Manuel, UAAP boys champion James Lim, Burlington U12 and U10 girls foil champion Christine Morales at U12 at U10 boys winners Lucas Palafox at Elijah Timbol.

Taong 2018 nang huling lumahok ang Philippine delegation sa Hong Kong, ayon kay former national team head coach Amat Canlas, matindi ang labanan sa torneo.

“It’s always tough playing in Hong Kong, they’re very competitive, which is a very good experience for our fencers. Hong Kong Fencing School – the organizers – is one of the best,” paliwanag ni Canlas.

“We’ll go to battle with some of the best fencers in the country, from the age group to cadet,” dagdag ni Canlas, ang delegation team manager kasama ang mga coach na Vizcayno brothers na sina Oniong at Al, maging sina Tahts Razo, Bing Lozada, Dolly Curiba, Christian Canlas at Chester Uy.

Kasama din sa delegasyon sina national team member at CF mentor Nat Perez, Justine Tinio, CJ Concepcion at Lee Ergina.

Tampok sa event ang foil, sabre at epee habang ang age group category sa boys at girls ay under-5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 at 17.

Babanat sa 14-17 foil sina Derek Perez, Tonio De Luna, Tan sisters Jodie at Jazleen, Victoria Ebdane, Marian Castro, Victoria Malvar, Jada Divinagracia, Kaijinsei Dela Serna at Aly Gilbert, habang sa saber event sina Atilano sisters Simone at Samantha, Krysten Mapue, Clara Yao, Jaden Divinagracia, Boy sisters Maiev at Medivh, Khiane Felipe, Charles Babatio at Ralph Cuenca.

Sa suporta ng Converge, Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC), San Miguel Corporation, NLEX at Rain or Shine, haharabas naman si Willa Galvez sa 10-12 foil kasama sina Lily Jiuco, Yuna Canlas, Hagia del Castillo, Willow Ang, Matteo Canlas, Iñigo Divinagracia, KD Castillo, Santi Meneses, Pico Montano, Gael Villaluna at Kyle Dy, maging sina Republic Fencing bet Ina Pascual at Tabitha Dime.

Sa under-5 hanggang under-9, pambato sina Liam Ibarra, Roman Almiranez, Grey Ang, Carlos Morales, Alfonse Ribaya, Flame Go, Trinity Lapitan, Morganne Uy, Yuri Canlas, Fau Cueto at Alana Ribaya.

Kukumpleto sa Philippine delegation sina Jonathan Pascual, Thaddeus Go, Oscar Del Castillo, Leandro Apita, Enrico Fuentes, Faber Cabrera, Zoey Velasco, Nina Canlas, Marguerite Torre, Ivana Salvador, Julianna Jimenez, Jana Uy, Tina Bueno at Justa Sandoval sa epee, Villacin sisters Aki at Aly, Christian Cueto, Ariana Licaros, Elise Acuzar, Miguel Aguinaldo, Liam Dizon, Ang sisters Winslowel at Wynter, at si Nicol Canlas sa saber. (Abante Sports)