Seguridad sa FIBA World Cup 2023 kasado na — NCRPO

Kasado na ang seguridad na inilatag ng National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) para sa idaraos na 19th Edition ng International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup 2023 na gagawin sa bansa mula Agosto 25 hanggang Setyembre 10, 2023.

Ayon kay NCRPO Director Police Brig. General Jose Melencio Nartatez, binuo nila ang Site Task Group (STG) Metro Manila FBWC 2023 para panga­siwaan ang security operations habang isinasagawa ang isa sa pinakamalaking event sa larangan ng basketball sa buong mundo.

Abot aniya sa 2,225 pulis ang ikakalat sa mga lugar na magiging venue ng mga laro para sa seguridad at proteksiyon ng mga sikat na player na lalahok dito.

Dagdag ni Nartatez, nakikipag-ug­nayan na rin sila sa mga opisyal ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), mga local government unit at iba pang mga ahensiya ng gobyerno para masigurong plantsado at walang magiging problema sa event.

“As host in providing the safety and security for the participants of FIBA, NCRPO ensures that we are prepared to cater the needs of all the athletes, delegates, and all other foreign guests throughout the event and during their stay in our country,” pahayag ni Nartatez.

“Together with other government agencies and stakeholders, we will be able to bring another success to our planning and management of security measures that would be implemented for future local and international major events in our country,” dagdag pa ng opisyal. (Edwin Balasa)