Lonzo Ball inoperahan sa tuhod, ekis 1 season

KINUMPIRMA ni Lonzo Ball na out siya sa Chicago Bulls sa buong 2023-2024 season dahil sa kanyang pinakahuling knee surgery.

January 14, 2022 ang huling laro ni Ball nang igupo ng meniscus injury.

Mula noon, tatlong beses na siyang sumailalim sa operasyon.

Pinakahuli niyang surgery ay cartilage transplant noong March.

Mahirap daw ang rehab process.

Matapos ang pangalawang operasyon, ni hindi nga raw siya makatakbo o makatalon.

Bago ang injury ng playmaker noong 2022, okupado ng Bulls ang No. 1 sa Eastern Conference. Makalipas ang ilang buwan, nasipa agad sila sa first round lang ng playoffs.

“It’s going to be a big what if,” bulalas ni Ball sa podcast na From the Point by Trae Young. “That injury, I’m still going through it right now, but that one messed me up early just because I felt like we had a chance and never got to see what it was.”

Unang pumirma si Ball ng four-year, $80 million deal sa Bulls noong 2021.

Noong hindi pa nagkaka-injury, nag-average siya ng 13 points, 5.4 rebounds at 5.1 assists sa 35 games ng 2021-2022 season.

“When I first got hurt, we didn’t really know what it was,” dagdag ni Ball.

“I was seeing all types of different doctors and stuff. I was just kind of going up and down. That was really hard for me because I just didn’t know what the next day was going to be like.” (Vladi Eduarte)