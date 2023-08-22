Jed lilibutin Amerika para sa 20th showbiz anniversary

Bongga ang celebration ng singer- songwriter na si Jed Madela ng kanyang 20th anniversary sa showbiz dahil isang concert tour ang gagawin niya para ma-entertain ang marami niyang Filipino fans sa Amerika.

“It’s pretty exciting because 20 years is not a joke when you’re in this business. It’s cutthroat, there’s a lot of amazing talents coming into the industry, every year there’s a competition, every season. There’s just a few places in the industry where you can anchor yourself to. So, 20 years later, I still can’t believe it,” sey ni Jed na nakilala sa pagsali sa isang international singing competition noong 2003.

Binalikan ni Jed ang two decade of accomplishments niya sa industriya, mula sa paggawa ng concerts hanggang sa maging regular TV host siya at maging coach sa mga promising singers.

“You have to have something to give and offer to the audience and I believe it’s not just talent. It’s also how you work with people around you, your attitude, your personality, how you deal with co-workers and that’s how I stayed afloat, I guess,” sey pa niya.

Naging mentor at regional director din si Jed para sa World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) kunsaan naging grand champion siya in 2005.

Sa kanyang ‘Timeless Twenty’ concert, sinama niya ang kanyang protégé na naging champion sa WCOPA na si Thedd Maglocot.

Abangan si Jed sa Sacramento Convention Center on August 26 and in Houston, Texas on August 27.