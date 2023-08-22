DMW Chief Susan Ople pumanaw na

Pumanaw na si Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople.

Ayon sa DMW, pumanaw si Ople ala una ng hapon sa piling ng kanyang pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay.

“It is with great sadness that the Department of Migrant Workers announces the passing of our dearest Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople,” anang anunsiyo ng DMW.

Matatandaang naka-wellness leave si Ople pagkatapos ang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. noong Hulyo. Noong 2022, inamin ni Ople na nagkaroon siya ng breast cancer.

Anak siya ni da­ting Labor Secretary at Senate President Blas Ople. Si Toots ay bunso sa pitong magkakapatid at founder ng Blas Ople Policy Center na tumutulong sa overseas Filipino workers sa buong mundo.

Kaugnay nito, ikinalungkot ni Pangulong Marcos ang pagpanaw ni Secretary Ople.

Sa ambush interview sa Pangulo sa Sta. Rosa, Laguna nitong Martes nang hapon, sinabi nitong nawalan siya ng kaibigan at nawalan ang Pilipinas ng isang magaling na kaibigan.

“It’s a very very sad news. I have lost a friend, the Philippines have lost a friend. Secretary Toots is a special person with a deep compassion really for the people that she had to care for, namely the migrant workers. It’s a big loss.

Ang galing-galing ni Sectary Toots, she is very much following the tradition of Ka Blas Ople, of excellence, of compassion,” anang pangulo. (Aileen Taliping)