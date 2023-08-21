Justin Bieber ‘di iniwan ang manager

Pinabulaanan ni Justin Bieber na iniwan na niya ang manager at mentor niyang si Scooter Braun para magpa-manage sa iba.

Binalita ng Page Six na nag-part ways na ang dalawa dahil ilang buwan na raw silang hindi nagkakausap. Hinintay lang daw ni Bieber na mag-expire ang kontrata niya with Braun para maka-move on na siya sa iba.

Pero nilinaw ng rep ng Canadian pop star na hindi sila naghiwalay ni Braun.

“Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun are still working together, despite recent reports that the two have parted ways. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together,” ayon sa official statement.

Taong 2006 noong mapanood ni Braun ang YouTube video ng isang 12-year old na nagngangalang Justin Bieber habang inaawit ang song ni Ne-Yo. Pinahanap ni Braun si Bieber para ma-meet niya ito ng personal at papirmahin ng isang exclusive contract.

In 2010, nagkaroon ng first big hit single si Bieber na ‘Baby’ at naging daan iyon para maging isa sa best-selling music artists of all time with a 150 million records sold worldwide.

Noong January ng taong ito, binenta ni Bieber ang rights ng kanyang entire music catalog sa Hipgnosis Song Management for $200 million.

Si Braun ang nag-arrange ng deal na iyon between Bieber and Hipgnosis Song Management.

“This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalogue that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone,” ayon sa statement ng Hipgnosis.

Hipgnosis is the same company that reportedly bought the rights to Justin Timberlake’s catalog last year to the tune of $100 million.

Bongga! (Ruel J. Mendoza)