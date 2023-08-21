Ada Lagrada humakot ng medalya sa 1st ASEAN Youth Archery tourney

CEBU CITY – INANGKLAHAN ni Ada Lagrada ang Olympus Archery Club sa kambal na panalo sa recurve Under-21 women’s team at sa mixed team event para hiranging most bemedaled athlete sa pagtatapos ng 1st ASEAN Youth Archery Championships nitong Sabado.

Bumawi si Lagrada sa heartbreaking loss sa Olympic round finals ng women’s recurve singles sa kakamping si Charlene Santos noong Biyernes.

Naging asintado ito sa pagdagdag ng dalawang gold sa kanyang mga koleksiyon sa torneong suportado ng Philippine Sports Commission.

Nakipagtambalan ang world youth meet veteran kina Santos at Alexis Samantha Pioquinto para panisin ang Singaporean trio nina Celestine Choo, Janice Lau at Tabitha Yeo 5-1 (50-49, 50-42, 49-49) patungo sa korona ng women’s team event sa tournament na inayudahan ng Cebu City government.

Bukod dito, kakampi rin ni Lagrada si Jonathan Ebbinghans Reaport sa pagkalos sa University of Baguio Archery Club pair nina Renian Keith Nawew at Faith Anne Laruan 5-1 (31-26, 28-27, 32-32) para sa isa pang titulo sa event na ginanap sa Dynamic Herb Sports Complex.

Sa kabuuan, nakalikom si Lagrada ng apat na medalya kasama ang gold sa qualifying round at silver sa Olympic round ng inaugural international youth tournament na inorganisa ng World Archery Philippines katuwang ang FR Sevilla Industrial Corporation na pag-aari ni WAP Chairman Felizardo Sevilla, Jr.

“I was able to make proper adjustments after my loss to Charlene last Friday and executed better today so I am happy to help our team,” paliwanag ng 19-anyos na si Lagrada.

“This is a bittersweet experience because I believe this will be my last ASEAN Youth tournament since I will be turning 20 early in May next year and might not be eligible to compete for the next one. It could be in the next two years so I will be overaged by then.”

Masaya naman si WAP secretary general Dondon Sombrio sa tagumpay ng torneo na nilahukan ng lampas sa 300 batang archer mula Southeast Asia maging sa Chinese-Taipei, India at United Arab Emirates.

“I am happy and relieved that we were able to pull this tournament off despite some hitches, including the rain. Based from our experience in organizing the event, I am confident thet we will be ready to host the next international event,” ani Sombrio.

‘I would also like to thank the PSC, the Philippine Olympic Committee, the WAP board under president Atty. Clint Aranas and our other sponsors such as Tangent, Benel Archery and Postal Science Corp. for making 1st ASEAN Youth Archery Championships all possible.” (Abante Sports)